‘Creeping’ fire breaks out in north Saugus

A 20-by-20-feet spot fire broke out in Saugus Wednesday night, and was said to be slowly growing.
The fire was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 6:49 p.m. and located on the 29890 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, just north of Vasquez Canyon Road.
“It’s a 20-by-20 spot (fire) in light fuel,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores. “(It’s) creeping, with winds out of the southwest at 2 mph.”
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Advertisement