‘Creeping’ fire breaks out in north Saugus

A 20-by-20-feet spot fire broke out in Saugus Wednesday night, and was said to be slowly growing.

The fire was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 6:49 p.m. and located on the 29890 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, just north of Vasquez Canyon Road.

“It’s a 20-by-20 spot (fire) in light fuel,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores. “(It’s) creeping, with winds out of the southwest at 2 mph.”

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.