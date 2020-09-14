Daughters of American Revolution receive recognition, visit Mentryville

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Alliklik Chapter, honored the U.S. Constitution in front of the road sign at The Old Road and Constitution Boulevard on Saturday.

The event, according to the members of the local Santa Clarita Valley Chapter of DAR, was designed to honor Constitution Week, between Sept. 17-23.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Alliklik Chapter gather around a Crepe Myrtle tree at Mentryville on Saturday September 12, 2020. The was planted by the organization in 1982 in honor of George Washington’s 250 birthday. 091220. Dan Watson/The Signal

Made an official observance by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, Constitution Week is celebrated each year by the various chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution in order to encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

“So we’ve had our picture taken at Constitution Boulevard, which our Daughters of American Revolution was instrumental in getting named,” said Cynthia Harris, chaplain of the Alliklik Chapter.

The second portion of Saturday’s event involved the group of about 15 women visiting Mentryville, the old oil town that sits in the back of Pico Canyon and is now part of a hiking trail open to the public.

Almost 40 years ago, the Daughters of the American Revolution planted a tree at Mentryville, which Harris recalled Saturday.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Alliklik Chapter from left, Christine Kurano, Carol Dalrymple and Sheryl Kolt examine a photo from 1983 when members of the organization planted a Crepe Myrtle tree at Mentrville in Stevenson Ranch in honor of Goerge Washington’s 250th . 091220. Dan Watson/The Signal

Cynthia Harris holds a photo from February 1982 (she is standing far right in the photo) when the Daughters of the American Revolution, Alliklik Chapter planted a Crepe Myrtle tree in honor of George Washington’s 250 birthday at Mentryville. 091220. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We did it (originally) to honor the 250th anniversary of George Washington’s (birthday) said Harris.

While visiting Mentryville, the Daughters of the American Revolution, recreated a picture that was taken when the tree was first planted by their group close to four decades ago. They were guided around the park, visiting the historical buildings on the park’s campus. They were even allowed inside the old schoolhouse and were shown what it would have been like in a turn of the century classroom.

“We’re always looking to perpetuate memory, and I know when we’re talking about the DAR … we’re talking about maybe the Revolutionary War,” said Jenny Fitzwater, vice regionate of the local chapter. “We’re also talking about the history in the area we grew up in and live in. Because we definitely want to continue to perpetuate the memory of the people who came and built this city or built these areas.”