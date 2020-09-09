Deputies arrest 2 after investigations into alleged assaults

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responding to reports of domestic violence on Labor Day ended up arresting two on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, about a mile away from each other in Canyon Country.

Mandan Street

The first incident involved a report of a domestic disturbance on the 18700 block of Mandan Street.

Deputies arrived around 12:30 a.m. at a residence where the two men lived and, where the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Santa Clarita, allegedly pointed a knife at the victim, a man in his 20s, according to an email from Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, the victim and the suspect were having a physical confrontation,” Miller wrote. “Deputies were able to separate them.”

While the man was being placed into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, “He reportedly resisted deputies and attempted to punch one of the deputies,” Miller added.

He was also arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer, both felonies, according to Miller.

The suspect was booked at the Santa Clarita station and held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Saratoga Way

A little over a mile northeast of there, around 4 p.m. near American Beauty Drive, deputies responded to a 911 call that reported two women in a relationship were involved in a fight.

“The suspect and victim reportedly got into an argument that escalated to (a) physical confrontation,” Miller wrote.

“At some point, the suspect allegedly used a glass coffee mug to the victim’s head area,” she added. “The victim was evaluated by emergency medical personnel on scene and then transported to the hospital.”

A 35-year-old woman from Santa Clarita was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.