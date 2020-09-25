Deputies arrest man on suspicion of assault

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigating a domestic violence report in Canyon Country ultimately arrested a man on suspicion of assault.

Deputies responded to a business on the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near its intersection with Galeton Road, regarding a call alleging domestic violence.

“They contacted a female adult who stated she had just been physically assaulted by her ex-boyfriend,” according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect was described as a 51-year-old man who allegedly attacked the victim with a crowbar, according to the initial report.

The alleged attack took place back at their apartment in Canyon Country, according to the victim, who reportedly sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by medical personnel.

Deputies then went to the apartment, and the suspect was arrested. Deputies now believe the weapon used in the alleged assault was the handle of an umbrella.