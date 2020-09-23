Deputies investigating reports of gunshots fired in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating an altercation that allegedly resulted in gunshots being fired Tuesday night.

Deputies first responded to a call for service around 8:30 p.m. at a residence on the 15000 block of Ada Street regarding a domestic violence incident, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

“It was reported that during a verbal dispute, 39-year-old (man) shot a round into the wall,” Arriaga said. “A firearm was recovered at the scene, but the suspect is still outstanding.”

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident, which remains under investigation.