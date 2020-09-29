Driver, parolee arrested on suspicion of unregistered vehicle, eating drugs

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on patrol Saturday in Newhall began a vehicle-registration check that ended with two arrests on suspicion of a pair of felonies.

Deputies noticed the vehicle around midnight and, in the course of running a registration check, noticed the car was reported as having expired registration, while the vehicle’s tags appeared to be current.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and contacted a 36-year-old woman from San Fernando, who was driving, and her passenger, a 32-year-old man from Arleta.

While deputies were speaking with the pair, the man appeared to have a medical emergency, which prompted deputies to request medical resources from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Medical personnel were requested, and it was later learned the male attempted to ingest an unknown amount of narcotics,” according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

After the man was cleared by medical personnel, deputies also learned the man was on active parole.

The driver was ultimately arrested on suspicion of altered registration, a felony, and the man was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and a felony parole violation.