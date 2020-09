Firefighters responded to an RV fully involved in flames in Castaic Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire near the intersection of The Old Road and Hillcrest Parkway just after 12:15 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“Engine 149 confirmed that there was a fully involved RV,” Lua said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.