Firefighters respond to commercial fire at market in Newhall

Firefighters responded to the 24400 Block of Walnut Street in Newhall just after 7 a.m. Monday, after receiving reports of black smoke coming from a market in the area, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Representative Leslie Lua.

The call for fire at local halal vendor Bismillah Market went out at 7:04 a.m. “Our units were on scene at 7:05 a.m,” Lua said.

Fire officials arriving on scene confirmed the presence of light smoke coming from the roof of a two-story commercial building and heavy smoke coming out of the front entrance, according to Lua.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

“The fire was knocked down at 7:20 a.m.,” said Lua.

Fire department officials were unable to comment on the cause of the fire stating that units were still on scene investigating.

There were no injuries reported from the incident, according to Lua.