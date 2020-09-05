Firefighters work to douse auto repair shop fire in Canyon Country

Firefighters worked to douse a fire at an auto repair shop in Canyon Country on Friday night, officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of smoke showing from a commercial structure on the 18000 block of Sierra Highway near Sarabande Lane just after 10 p.m., according to Supervisor Miguel Ronelas.

“It was an auto repair shop that had some fire,” he said but did not have immediate information regarding the condition of the structure.

No injuries were reported and fire crews remained on the scene well after 11 p.m. The incident caused a temporary halt on traffic on Sierra Highway and prompted a response from Santa Clarita Building and Safety officials, as well as SoCal Edison personnel for a possible power line on fire.