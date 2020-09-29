Gas main break in Canyon Country prompts evacuations, road closures

A gas main break at Costco in Canyon Country prompted evacuations and road closures Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a gas main break at Costco, located on the 18600 block of Via Princessa, just after 6 a.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“It’s a 2-inch gas main break,” Lua said. “Around 20 Costco employees were evacuated, and the gas company is on (the) scene.”

Evacuations were contained only to Costco, and no injuries were reported as of 8 a.m., Lua added.

“It took longer than anticipated, but the gas company is shutting off gas, and our units are going available,” Lua said around 8 a.m.

While Southern California Gas Co. crews and firefighters worked to locate and stop the leak, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted traffic control, closing Via Princessa both eastbound and westbound from Sierra Highway to Highway 14, with sheriff’s officials advising residents to avoid the area.