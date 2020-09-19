Hart District looking for new Personnel Commission member

The William S. Hart Union High School District is accepting applications for a new member of the Personnel Commission, which oversees the management of personnel functions such as recruitment and classification.

The selected member, appointed by the governing board, will serve a three-year term beginning Dec.1, according to Hart District officials in a news release Friday.

“As a non-partisan public body, by provisions of the California Education Code and the Government Code, the Personnel Commission ensures that fair and efficient methods are used to hire and retain the most qualified classified employees based upon merit and fitness,” read the release.

The commission is responsible for the management of functions such as recruitment, testing, selection, classification, the development and administration of rules and regulations pertaining to employment and appeals from disciplinary action.

To qualify, all applicants:

Shall be a registered voter and a resident within the Hart District boundaries.

Shall be a known adherent to the principle of the merit system.

Shall not be a member of the Hart District Governing Board, Los Angeles County Board of Education, or an employee of the District.

The application for the Personnel Commission can be found online. All completed applications must be returned to John-Anthony Muraki via [email protected] by Friday, Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m.