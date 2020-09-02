Hart District touts ‘Best High Schools’ rankings from April edition of U.S. News, World Report

Seven high school sites for the William S. Hart Union High School District were named in the annual list of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best High Schools” released in April, district officials said Tuesday.

West Ranch High School ranked highest in the district at No. 835 nationally, and No. 118 in California.

The Wildcats were followed by: Saugus, at No. 1,651 nationally, and 231 in California; Canyon High at No. 1,729 in the nation and 241 in California; Valencia, at No. 1,870 and No. 260, respectively; Hart at Nos. 1,884th and 262nd; Academy of the Canyons at Nos. 1,885 and 263; and Golden Valley, at Nos. 2,670 and 396. The rankings noted AP participation rate, graduation rate and college readiness.

Learning Post High ranked No. 1,130 in the statewide rankings and 10,453 nationally. Santa Clarita Valley International ranked 1,149th in the state and No. 10,744 nationally.

The most recent results represent a slight dip from last year’s list, when the Hart District had every high school named in the top 10%, as well as being named an Exemplary District by the state of California, according to a previous Hart District news release.

The story ranked “approximately 17,790 public high schools out of a review of more than 24,000 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia,” according to the April 21 U.S. News article.

“I commend all of our school sites for their outstanding work to provide exceptional opportunities for the students of the Hart District,” said Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the Hart district, in a statement released by the district. “It’s an honor to have so many recognized in U.S. News and World Report for their commendable reputation across our state and our nation.”

The district has traditionally earned high marks on the list: In 2017, for example, four district schools made the list — West Ranch scored the highest of the local schools, ranking 149th in California and 878 nationally.

In 2018, seven schools made the cut, with Hart High School scoring the highest, ranking No. 982nd nationally and 171st in California. West Ranch had a rank of 1,154th nationally and 210nd in California; Saugus was Nos. 1,339 nationally and 247 in California; Golden Valley was at 1,772 and 338 in California; with Valencia (1,793 and 344) and Canyon (2,125/411) rounding out the list that year.

By virtue of being a middle college high school, Academy of the Canyons doesn’t offer AP classes (which goes against the school on the magazine’s ranking system), but instead its students take college classes concurrently with their high school coursework, according to Hart District officials.