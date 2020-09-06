Heat wave comes, stays in Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Valley is under a heat wave until Monday, with projected temperatures staying in the triple digits throughout Labor Day weekend, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

“It looks like pretty much 113 degrees all around, Newhall Pass, Newhall, Saugus — they’re all around 113 degrees,” said Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service on Saturday. “And it’s going to be that way, as well, (Subday).”

Kaplan said the excessive heat warning issued by the NWS would be in effect until Monday evening, with temperatures in the triple-digit range and possibly causing adverse health conditions for some residents.

“We’re looking on Tuesday for the highs to be around 100 up in Newhall, and a 96 on Wednesday,” said Kaplan. “That’s typical if the Santa Ana’s blow, they usually are cooler through the interior and warmer along the coastal areas.”

As places like Woodland Hills broke their heat records on Saturday, topping out at 116 degrees while their previous record was 114 degrees, set in the 1950s, Kaplan said the heat for Santa Clarita was also a slight anomaly.

“This is a little out of the ordinary. We have a very high pressure aloft,” Kaplan said. “You may not know what that means, but it means it’s really hot on the surface …. It’s a little bit of an anomaly.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has said that it was issuing an extreme heat warning of its own, but extending it out until Tuesday.

In a statement distributed by the Public Health Department, officials said heat-related illnesses, especially in older adults and young children, could be exacerbated by the high heat levels. Additionally, people with underlying health conditions, athletes and outdoor workers should take extra precautions.

These precautions can come in the form of drinking plenty of water, avoiding excessive outdoor work and wearing proper clothing when outside, and ensuring that children and pets are not left in hot cars.

A cooling center is being offered through the county in order for residents, who might be without an indoor place to rest or good air conditioning, to visit free of charge. The cooling center is open noon to 6 p.m. and is located at the Stevenson Ranch County Library at 25950 The Old Road.

County staff have said that the cooling centers follow social distancing, face covering and disinfection guidelines.