Husband performs ‘citizen arrest’ on man suspected of peeking at wife

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a suspect after a husband and wife accused another man of spying on them while sexually gratifying himself, according to sheriff’s officials.

A man and woman who live on the 17000 block of Deanna Lane in Canyon Country reported to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials that a man was staring at them through the window of their home Wednesday, reportedly “fondling his crotch area,” according to a report from SCV deputies who investigated the incident.

The suspect, described as a 44-year-old warehouse employee from Canyon Country, reportedly tried to flee when the victims noticed the alleged staring.

“The husband ran after the suspect and detained him until deputies responded,” according to an email from Sgt. Joel Nebel of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “After an investigation, it was determined that the suspect had been peeking on the victims and one of the victims placed the suspect under a citizen’s arrest for Penal Code 647(i).”

The California Penal Code refers to 647(i) as a misdemeanor under California’s “Peeping Tom” law, which includes: loitering, prowling, or wandering upon the private property of another, at any time, peeks in the door or window of any inhabited building or structure, without visible or lawful business with the owner or occupant.

The suspect was cited and released in lieu of $5,000 bail.