‘Java with the J-Team’ continues in virtual setting

Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, are hosting their second virtual “Java with the J-Team” Thursday.

The event is set to give community members a chance to learn from detectives, deputies and an intervention specialist from the J-Team as they discuss the current trends that they are seeing regarding local teens and drug use.

The J-Team raises awareness on the increase in drug use and abuse in the SCV as they work to break the cycle of drug abuse, focusing on juvenile narcotic offenders but also extending their help to young adults struggling with addiction, as well.

Community members can join in on an informal discussion about drug use, overdose symptoms, resources and how the team is working to help individuals combat addiction.

The “Java with the J-Team” event is scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday on Facebook live. Any questions can be emailed to [email protected].