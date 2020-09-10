‘Java with the J-Team’ continues in virtual setting

SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team members, from left, Detective Nashla Barakat, Sgt. Erica Gooseberry and Deputy Albert White offer information about the dangers of fentanyl during a virtual roundtable on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Screenshot
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, are hosting their second virtual “Java with the J-Team” Thursday. 

The event is set to give community members a chance to learn from detectives, deputies and an intervention specialist from the J-Team as they discuss the current trends that they are seeing regarding local teens and drug use.

The J-Team raises awareness on the increase in drug use and abuse in the SCV as they work to break the cycle of drug abuse, focusing on juvenile narcotic offenders but also extending their help to young adults struggling with addiction, as well.

Community members can join in on an informal discussion about drug use, overdose symptoms, resources and how the team is working to help individuals combat addiction.

The “Java with the J-Team” event is scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday on Facebook live. Any questions can be emailed to [email protected].

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS