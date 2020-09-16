L.A. County projects possible move to less restrictive health orders in October

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials said during a press conference Wednesday that the county could move out of the worst COVID-19 “tier” as early as October, which would lead to further recovery and reopening measures.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a COVID-19 “tier” system for counties, putting counties throughout the state in one of four categories. Each county’s placement was determined by two factors: their countywide daily average new cases per 100,000 residents, and a daily average percent of positive tests.

Currently, L.A. County is in the lowest tier, or the purple tier, due to having an 8.1 new case rate per 100,000 people and a 3.2% test positivity rate.

However, despite the latest figures still being relatively high, Barbara Ferrer, the director of the L.A. County Public Health Department, shared an optimistic outlook, saying that the data shows mitigation methods are generally working.

“If we don’t see a surge in cases and hospitalizations associated with activities over Labor Day, and we continue to reduce our rate of community transmission over the weeks ahead, we could enter Tier 2, which is a less restrictive tier, sometime in October.”

Ferrer noted that the county’s testing positivity rate (3.2%) is at a Tier 3, or orange level. However, the state guidelines indicate that a county is categorized based on its lowest tier level among the two indicators. The county’s daily case rate per 100,000 needs to reach four to seven cases per 100,000, and maintain that level for 14 days, in order to move to Tier 2.

NEW: California is launching a Blueprint for a Safer Economy.



It’s simple.



Your county will be assigned a color based on:

– Case rate

– Positivity rate



Your color determines how businesses can operate in your county.



Find your color & what’s open ➡️ https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 pic.twitter.com/fFXR7rbtU1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 28, 2020

“Last week the daily number of cases was about 800, and this is compared with over 2,000 just a month ago,” said Ferrer. “But because we’ve experienced low testing numbers these past 10 days, the number of new cases we’re seeing may, unfortunately, be artificially low.”

“Although,” Ferrer added, “I think the trend, the declining trend, in fact holds.”

County Public Health officials reported 1,448 new cases and 31 new deaths in the last day during the press conference Wednesday.

These latest daily figures bring the countywide total number of COVID-19 cases to 256,148 and the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 6,303.

Over those who died, 17 were over the age of 80, four were 65-79 years old and nine were between 50-64 years old. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach, which has its own independent health department.

As of the most recent update, 804 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, 30% of whom are in the ICU. Of those who have died due to the disease since the onset of the pandemic, 92% have had underlying conditions.

The numbers specifically for the Santa Clarita Valley will be provided by the Public Health Department later Wednesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the SCV was 5,662 and the total number of deaths was 56.