L.A. County surpasses 260K COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 991
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 260,797
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 23
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,353
Hospitalizations countywide: 765; 30% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 18: 11, with 246 discharged since the onset of the pandemic
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 23
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,804
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 57
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,325
Unincorporated – Acton: 67
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 26
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 129
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,937 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 3
Unincorporated – Newhall: 7
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 159
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 69
Unincorporated – Valencia: 42
