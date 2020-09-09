LA County: no trick-or-treating this Halloween

Halloween will look a little different in Los Angeles County and it won’t include trick-or-treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to newly released Public Health Department guidelines for the holiday.

County health officials issued a list of restrictions on some of the holiday’s traditions and offered what residents can partake in this year.

“Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” read a county statement. “Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated are not permitted this year, consider some safer alternatives that are listed below.”

Practices not permitted:

No door-to-door, trick-or-treating: Health officials said this is not allowed because appropriate physical distancing, particularly in neighborhoods known to attract a lot of people, can be difficult to maintain.

No “trunk or treating” events: Children will not be allowed to gather candy from car-to-car as an alternative to door-to-door activities.

No social gatherings with those outside one’s household, carnivals, festivals, haunted house attractions or live entertainment.

Practices allowed:

Virtual parties and contests such as for costumes or pumpkin carving.

Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle-based parades. For example, having drive-by costume contests where people dress up or decorate their cars and have drive-by judges that are appropriately physically distanced.

Outdoor Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters or outdoor museums.

The announcement comes as multiple Halloween-themed attractions have been canceled due to the pandemic, including Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights annual event.