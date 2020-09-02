LAPD officers assist with baby shower for fiancee of fallen comrade

After Officer Val Martinez, 45, died of COVID-19 last month, reportedly catching the virus while on the job, his Los Angeles Police Department colleagues assisted with a drive-by baby shower for his fiancee.

After being treated at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Martinez was transferred to the intensive care unit at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, where he died early in the morning on July 24.

HIs fiancee, Megan Flynn, 34, is also an LAPD officer. When her colleagues heard about Martinez, they decided to help her out in every way they could, she said.

“Some of LAPD and also some of the community members, caught wind of what happened to Val and we’re expecting twin boys,” said Flynn. “So, they decided to come together … and they did a whole baby shower drive-by.”

From a home on Soledad Canyon Road, Flynn watched Saturday afternoon as dozens of people drove by, some in civilian clothes, others inLAPD attire.

“When they say they’re going to be there for you, they actually mean it,” Flynn said in regards to her friends from LAPD. “Everything from running to go get me groceries real quick because I just couldn’t get myself to leave the house, to escorting me somewhere on an errand or somewhere I needed to go.

“They say they will be there for me for anything, and I believe them,” she added.

Flynn said, during the drive-by baby shower, those in attendance gave her everything she could have ever asked for her children, from car and booster seats to baby clothes.

“I feel like I got invited to a whole new family,” Flynn said.