LASD seeks help finding Santa Clarita man last seen in Nevada

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking the public for help in searching for a Santa Clarita man who was last seen Sept. 14 in Nevada.

David Scott Sasser, 51, is described as a Hispanic man with short brown hair, blue eyes and is 5 feet, 10 Inches tall and 190 pounds, according to officials with the department’s Missing Persons Unit.

He also has a tattoo of the name “Lori” on his chest and a barbed wire print on his forearm. Sasser is possibly suicidal, officials said.

“His loved ones have not seen or heard from him,” according to an LASD news release. “They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.