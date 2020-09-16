Late-night big rig crash leaves one dead

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal collision that occurred just after midnight Thursday on Interstate 5 in Castaic.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a traffic collision with persons trapped on northbound Interstate 5, just south of Parker Road, according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Once on the scene, firefighters and CHP officers found a Castaic Tow flatbed had crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer semi-truck, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman of the CHP Newhall-area office.

Investigations found that the tow truck was traveling north in the No. 3 lane at an unknown rate of speed, with the tractor-trailer directly ahead.

“For an unknown reason, the tow truck collided with the rear of the tractor-trailer combination,” the CHP report continued.

“It was a possible dead on arrival,” Lopez added. “No one was transported (to the hospital).”

A Sigalert was issued, shutting down all northbound lanes of the 5 freeway and diverting traffic off Hasley Canyon Road due to vehicle debris in all lanes until 6:47 a.m., as first responders worked to investigate the incident.

The driver of the tow truck, a 63-year-old man from Ventura, was pronounced dead on the scene, the CHP report continued.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were released from the scene with only minor complaints of pain, per the report.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected in this collision, and no arrests were made a result of this incident.

The cause of this traffic collision is under investigation, and the identity of the deceased was not released pending notification of next-of-kin.