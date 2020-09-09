Low COVID-19 figures continue amid holiday delays

With continued testing delays due to a lag in reporting and less testing availability over the holiday weekend, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 671 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 249,859.

Public Health also reported 61 additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the countywide death toll to 6,090.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, a total of 5,532 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, ahead of an update expected Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday, there were 936 confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized, 33% of whom were in the ICU and 18% on ventilators, according to Public Health officials.

The seven-day average daily positivity rate has dropped below 5%, which Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said is the lowest it’s been.

“It’s our hope that so many of you were able to see the data that we’ve been showing over our experiences after July 4, where we saw this huge increase in a couple of weeks in our cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and you were able to take to heart the need for us to be much more cautious this past holiday weekend,” Ferrer said. “Celebrations, gatherings, being in large crowds, they’re never intended to harm other people, but they sometimes do result in the transmission of COVID-19, and this, in turn, results in more infections once people return to their homes and/or their workplaces.”

This comes as Public Health officials released guidelines on the upcoming Halloween holiday, recommending trick-or-treating, along with gatherings or parties, not happen this year.

“For this year, it’s just simply not safe to celebrate in the ways that we usually do,” Ferrer said. “We know that together we can find lots of ways to celebrate that are safe for children and families.”

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 5,532 Tuesday, broken down into region as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,103

Unincorporated – Acton: 65

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 25

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 118

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,912 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 155

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 65

Unincorporated – Valencia: 41

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.