Man arrested on suspicion of pistol-whipping with BB gun

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Tuesday to a report of a “heated argument” around 9 p.m. on the 36000 block of Paradise Ranch Road in Castaic.

While there were reportedly several people involved, at one point, the suspect, a 38-year-old resident of the neighborhood, removed a gun from his waistband and struck the victim in the head, according to a preliminary incident report.

When deputies responded, they learned it was a BB gun, and arrested the man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm causing great bodily injury.

The BB gun was recovered and booked into evidence.

Fire officials were on the scene at 9:51 p.m., but the incident was closed at 10 p.m., and no one was transferred to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to supervisor Marvin Lim of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.