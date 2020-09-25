Man arrested on suspicion of shooting gun under the influence

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responding to a report of domestic violence in Canyon Country arrested a man on suspicion that he illegally discharged a firearm inside a home Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a home on the 15000 block of Ada Street in Canyon Country at about 8:30 p.m., regarding a report of domestic violence, according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the Sheriff’s Station.

After learning a dispute took place, deputies were alerted to a hole where a gun was fired into the wall, at the residence.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene, but the suspect was outstanding,” according to an email from Arriaga. “The suspect turned himself into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station (on Wednesday), but was later bonded out.”