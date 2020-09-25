Parolee arrested on suspicion of weapons charges

Santa Clarita Valley deputies on patrol in Newhall Thursday arrested a parolee on suspicion of possessing weapons, drugs and fake currency, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

A 30-year-old Newhall resident allegedly was driving on Newhall Avenue in a vehicle with expired registration, according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

After contacting the driver, deputies learned he was on active parole. They then searched the vehicle, Arriaga wrote, allegedly recovering a stun gun from his pocket, which would be considered a parole violation.

Deputies also reported finding the narcotics, paraphernalia and fictitious currency during this search, Arriaga added.