Person transported to hospital following shooting in Newhall

A person was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Newhall Wednesday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call about a shooting around 9 p.m. in the area of 15th and Walnut streets, according to Sgt. Diego Andrade.

“It was determined that a person was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with a gunshot wound,” he said.

A suspect with dogs walks outside of a house in Newhall that SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies later made entry following reports of a shooting in the area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2020. Caleb Lunetta/ The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene as requested by deputies but the department did not transport any victims, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Fire Department.

“We got a call from the sheriff’s about reported gunshots in the area and they asked us to wait away from the location until they cleared the area,” he said.

Pittman and Andrade did not have immediate information regarding the condition of the person shot.

Well after 9 p.m., several heavily armed deputies were seen discussing entry into a home on Walnut Street where they suspected at least two individuals related to the incident were inside. Detectives were en route to the scene to investigate what had occurred, said Andrade.

Managing Editor Perry Smith contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.