Power outage affects multiple businesses in Stevenson Ranch

Breaking News File Art
Several businesses in Stevenson Ranch were suddenly left without power Friday afternoon. 

Just after 2:30 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a transformer explosion on the 24700 block of Pico Canyon Road, according to fire officials. 

Southern California Edison reported the outage near Pico Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue, an area commonly known as “Hamburger Hill” for having a cluster of fast-food chains. 
An estimated 16 customers were reportedly affected, according to Edison’s online power outage map.

The cause of the outage was not known as of 3 p.m. and most of the power was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m., the website indicated.

