Prosecutors charge Valencia man with trespassing, vandalism

Prosecutors charged a Valencia man with a felony and a misdemeanor charge after an alleged home invasion in Canyon Country on Sept. 4.

Collin Keoshian, 29, of Valencia, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a home invasion and shots fired at a home on the 15000 block of Baker Canyon Road, near Vasquez Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, according to sheriff’s officials.

Keoshian was in court last Wednesday, when he pleaded not guilty to one felony count of vandalism and a misdemeanor count of aggravated trespassing.

“The suspect allegedly made entry into her home,” according to then-Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller. “The victim went into a room of her house, and it sounds like the suspect made entry into the room where the victim was at.”

The suspect reportedly was unarmed, but the victim was not, Miller noted, citing a report taken at the scene.

When the suspect realized the situation, he started to leave, and the victim followed the suspect and fired a shot into the air, ordering the suspect on to the ground, according to reports.

When deputies arrived, they arrested Keoshian, who was lying on the front lawn of the home, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station report. Keoshian did not list his occupation on the Sheriff’s Department’s booking log, but the former SCV prep football standout for Santa Clarita Christian had stops at College of the Canyons, Glendale College, BYU and Illinois State before most recently playing for the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League, according to records available online.

Keoshian was booked on suspicion of a felony burglary charge at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and then later released on $50,000 bail.

He’s due back in court Nov. 12.