Public Health: slight COVID case increase possibly related to lower testing or community transmission

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, citing that a slight increase in cases Wednesday may reflect lower testing numbers at the beginning of September or the start of a small rise in community transmission:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,063

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 270,299

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 30

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,576

Underlying health conditions among new deaths: 24, with 7 over the age of 80, 11 between the ages of 65 and 79, 5 between the ages of 50 and 64 and one between 30 and 49

Underlying health conditions overall: 92%

Hospitalizations countywide: 734; 28% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 30: 12, with 262 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 42

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,191

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 60

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,528

Unincorporated – Acton: 71

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 9

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 139

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,070 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 13

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 2

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 168

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 78

Unincorporated – Valencia: 47

