Public Health: slight COVID case increase possibly related to lower testing or community transmission

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, citing that a slight increase in cases Wednesday may reflect lower testing numbers at the beginning of September or the start of a small rise in community transmission:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,063

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 270,299

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 30

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,576

Underlying health conditions among new deaths: 24, with 7 over the age of 80, 11 between the ages of 65 and 79, 5 between the ages of 50 and 64 and one between 30 and 49

Underlying health conditions overall: 92%

Hospitalizations countywide: 734; 28% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 30: 12, with 262 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 42

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,191

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 60

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows: 

City of Santa Clarita: 3,528

Unincorporated – Acton: 71

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 28

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 9

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 139

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,070 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 13

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 2

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 168

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 78

Unincorporated – Valencia: 47

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Advertisement

Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS