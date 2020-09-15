Public Health: Wildfires, heat wave account for lower COVID-19 figures

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday, noting recent wildfires and extreme heat have led to reduced testing:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 474

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 255,049

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 47

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,273

Hospitalizations countywide: 772; 33% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 9: 12, with 240 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 6

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,662

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 56

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,213

Unincorporated – Acton: 66

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 26

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 122

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,923 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 2

Unincorporated – Newhall: 6

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 156

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 66

Unincorporated – Valencia: 42

