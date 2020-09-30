‘Road-rage’ report leads to arrest on suspicion of assault

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury after a report of road rage sparked an investigation, officials said.

The alleged incident started during rush hour Wednesday, near the intersection of Soledad and Whites canyon roads in Canyon Country, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station reports.

“When both parties’ vehicles stopped, (the suspect) exited his car and approached the victim, who was still sitting in his car,” according to an email from Sgt. Joel Nebel of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect pulled a knife out and tried to stab the victim through his open window.”

The victim quickly reversed his car, causing the suspect to “miss,” according to the preliminary report of the incident by deputies on the scene.

Officials reported the suspect then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. The deputies who responded to the report put out a “crime broadcast” in an attempt to locate the suspect, whom deputies were able to locate and place in their custody within about 12 minutes, nearby on Flying Tiger Drive, according to the arrest records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Robert Faulkner, 63, of Canyon Country, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assault, after the alleged victim identified Faulkner. Deputies also reported recovering a knife, which was booked into evidence.