Fresno man identified as person killed in Castaic crash

A CHP officer examines a white sedan that went about a hundred yards down in the bank went off the southbound 5 Freeway just north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic. Dan Watson / The Signal.
A Fresno man was identified as the sole occupant of a car in a fatal traffic collision in Castaic on Wednesday. 

Ashot Mesropyan, 64, was identified as the deceased victim whose white sedan plunged  400-feet off the side of the southbound side of Interstate 5, just north of Lake Hughes Road, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.  

The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:51 p.m., according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. After officials arrived on the scene at 3:01 p.m., they notified dispatch that the occupant had died. 

A helicopter had originally been requested to assist with a rope rescue. 

Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said the investigation was now being handled by local law enforcement. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

