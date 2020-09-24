Fresno man identified as person killed in Castaic crash

A Fresno man was identified as the sole occupant of a car in a fatal traffic collision in Castaic on Wednesday.

Ashot Mesropyan, 64, was identified as the deceased victim whose white sedan plunged 400-feet off the side of the southbound side of Interstate 5, just north of Lake Hughes Road, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 2:51 p.m., according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. After officials arrived on the scene at 3:01 p.m., they notified dispatch that the occupant had died.

A helicopter had originally been requested to assist with a rope rescue.

Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department, said the investigation was now being handled by local law enforcement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.