SCAA offers free Zoom watercolor workshop

Santa Clarita Artists Association is offering a free Zoom watercolor demo/workshop with artist Fatemeh Kian on Saturday, Sept. 26. Courtesy photo.
Santa Clarita Artists Association is offering a free Zoom watercolor demo/workshop with artist Fatemeh Kian on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kian will be giving an online demo/workshop to SCAA members of a floral subject and will discuss various techniques that she uses on her award-winning art. To view the art of Fatemeh Kian, visit: http://www.fatemehyaskian.com.

Registration is free to all members. Deadline to register is Sept. 20. Space is limited. Go to https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/ to register.

Registrants will receive the Zoom link, supply list, and any additional information instructions two to three days before the workshop. For questions, contact Zony Gordon at [email protected], or 661-312-3422.

