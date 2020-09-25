SCV sees 40 new cases in past 24 hours, bringing total to 5,926

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,165
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 264,414
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 39
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,455
Hospitalizations countywide: 753; 28% of whom are in the ICU
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 23: 10, with 253 discharged since the onset of the pandemic
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 40
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,926
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 57
The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 3,397
Unincorporated – Acton: 70
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 27
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 8
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 133
Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,962 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4
Unincorporated – Newhall: 7
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 27
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 2
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 162
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 76
Unincorporated – Valencia: 44
