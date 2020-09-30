SEB concludes barricade in Acton

Special Enforcement Bureau SWAT deputies ended their operation to apprehend a barricaded suspect in Acton on Wednesday.

The operation began sometime during the night and concluded early in the morning on Wednesday on Crown Valley Road, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

LASD SEB SWAT operation for a barricaded armed assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Acton has concluded. Photo courtesy of SEB.

“It was in regard to a warrant they were serving, it was for a follow-up investigation,” said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The suspect was reportedly wanted for alleged armed assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies used armored and aerial vehicles to remove the suspect from a barricaded position, according to photos posted to social media.

“#LASD SEB SWAT operation for a barricaded armed assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Acton has concluded. Crown Valley Road reopened. Neighborhood safe,” read a tweet from LASD Special Enforcement Bureau that was posted at 10:12 a.m.

No other information, including the exact time of the operation or further details about the suspect and/or an arrest, was made available by law enforcement as of the publication of this article.