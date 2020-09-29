Soroptimist International of Valencia presents ‘XVII: 17 Years of Support’

News release

The community is invited to join the women of Soroptimist International of Valencia on Oct. 10 as they present their annual “Bras for a Cause” breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “XVII: 17 Years of Support.”

This year, due to an abundance of concern in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been reimagined and kicked off National Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 23 with 17 days of online silent auction bidding, featuring gift baskets and hand-decorated themed bras.

The event will culminate on Oct. 10 with choices for either a responsible social distancing picnic dinner, or a take-home dinner from Wolf Creek Brewery. Guests may choose from individual “Racerback” dinner tickets for $50, or VIP “Underwire” tickets for $70, the latter of which also includes a bottle of wine and a swag bag. Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are also available.

This year’s proceeds benefit programs that assist women and girls in the community, including the support and treatment of breast cancer patients at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center and Circle of Hope, local organizations that help women in Santa Clarita pay for mammograms and breast cancer treatment.

“Bras for a Cause” is a signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia, and has raised more than $380,000 since its inception. Tickets and sponsorships can be found on the organization’s website: https://sivalencia.org/bras-for-a-cause/

For event information, contact [email protected]. For sponsorship opportunities contact: [email protected]