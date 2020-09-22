Trial for local veterinary clinics enters second week

The morning portion of the trial for a veterinarian defending his three clinics against accusations for deceptive and negligent practices, as well as substandard care, continued Monday with a discussion of several more animals previously under the care of Balpal Sandhu’s clinics.

The accusations involve 40 causes for discipline alleged against Sandhu and his three locations: AV Veterinary Center in Lancaster; All Creatures Veterinary Center in Newhall; and Canyon Country Veterinary Hospital, which were brought forth by Deputy Attorney General Nancy Kaiser.

Monday marked the start of the second week of the virtual trial, with the questioning by Sandhu’s attorney, Geoge Wallace, focused on what expert Beth Parvin considered as inappropriate care and deceptive records, with respect to several of the animals listed in the complaint.

Part of the discussion of her testimony, in which she noted that inaccurate information appeared to be deliberately put into an animal’s medical record, was questioned by Wallace, as to whether the Veterinary Medical Board would consider the inaccurate notes fraud, because there was no proof of a deliberate attempt to deceive anyone. Parvin is a Veterinary Medical Board staff member who reviewed the medical records in Sandhu’s case, and gave testimony as a subject matter expert for the state.

Parvin said she still considered the practice deceptive and what she continually referred to as “outside of the standard of care.”

The trial is scheduled to continue until Oct. 2.