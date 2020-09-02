Vehicle crash into pole sends one to hospital

A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Valencia late Tuesday night, first responders said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a call about an expanded traffic collision on the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 11:30 p.m., according to department spokesman Marvin Lim.

“The call came in as a vehicle into a pole; no persons (were trapped),” he said.

One person was transported to the hospital, however, he added, but did not have information regarding the condition of the person.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the scene to conduct an investigation but were not immediately available with details into what might have caused the crash.