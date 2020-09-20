VIA to host annual CEO Forum virtually

The Valley Industry Association is set to host its annual CEO Forum in a virtual setting to identify common business and community issues and develop solutions.

VIA has been supported by the Santa Clarita Valley’s top executives through the years, both in membership and through its CEO Forums, which have resulted in highly desirable programs, special events, partnerships and better success for businesses, according to a statement from VIA.

Following the inaugural VIA-sponsored CEO Forum in 1995, which emphasized the need to reengineer and retool the local workforce to diversify from defense to commercial manufacturing into new markets, the VIA and College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute began working together to fund a “retraining” initiative in the SCV.

An employment training panel project was developed through COC, garnering millions of dollars in training funds to support skill-upgrade training for thousands of local employees.

Based on ideas, suggestions and support from local business leaders, VIA hopes to continue these business innovations with each yearly forum.

The VIA Advocacy Committee recently surveyed the local business community and based on those results, as the CEO Forum is once again set to convene, invites leaders to a high-level collaboration and problem-solving session.

Discussion topics include:

Proposition 15, or the split roll ballot measure, which Californians are set to vote on Nov. 3 that is aimed at rolling back many of the protections of Proposition 13 and increase taxes on business properties in the state.

Continuing the discussion from the 2019 CEO Forum on the difference in younger generation workforce attitudes and how those realities have been affected by COVID-19 work-from-home requirements.

Ideas to assist businesses in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets to the event are $20.20 per person. The VIA CEO Forum is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, via virtual Zoom presentation. For more information, visit via.org/calendar.