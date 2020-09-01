Virtual Economic Outlook Conference set

By Holly Schroeder

President and CEO of the SCV Economic Development Corp.

Are you wondering how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the economy of the Santa Clarita Valley, California, the United States and the world?

Does your company rely on accurate and up-to-date demographic data for the region? Are you interested in how growth and development will shape Santa Clarita in 2020 and beyond? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you need to attend our Virtual 2020 Economic Outlook Conference.

Designed to provide attendees with an economic analysis and outlook, the conference will include national, state and global perspectives, but will also focus on the trends and issues associated with the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding business community. Attendees will hear about topics such as demographics, employment, residential and commercial real estate development, and quality of life.

Featured speakers

We have modified our programming to provide updates specific to how COVID-19 is impacting the local and global economies and added a new speaker; Eric Willet is CBRE’s director of research and thought leadership for the Pacific Southwest Division. Willet will address how the rapidly evolving economy is impacting commercial office space now, and provide insight into how office workspaces might look in the future.

We are also excited to announce that nationally renowned speaker Peter Zeihan will be joining the presenter lineup. Zeihan is a geopolitical strategist who combines an expert understanding of demography, economics, energy, politics, technology and security to help businesses best prepare for an uncertain future.

Economist Mark Schniepp of California Economic Forecast will provide a detailed economic forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley. Every attendee will receive a digital copy of the Economic Outlook Book with over 100 pages of current research on demographics, employment, residential and commercial real estate, new development, quality of life and more, with a 20 page addendum to address the latest developments.

The Outlook is scheduled for Sept. 17. It will be live-streamed from 2-4 p.m. For more information, visit scvedc.org/outlook.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources