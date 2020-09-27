Winds, dry conditions bring fire weather watch to SCV

The Santa Clarita Valley is once again under alert as very hot and dry weather, combined with gusty Santa Ana winds, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch.

“Extreme fire danger will be likely with the potential for rapid fire growth,” the NWS alert stated. “Use caution and be alert.”

The fire weather watch is set to go into effect late Sunday and continues through Monday afternoon, according to Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist at the NWS.

“Temperatures, at this point, don’t make a big difference, other than to the firefighters themselves,” Hoxsie said. “What’s really happening as far as the effect on the fires is the low relative humidity and the gusty winds.”

Humidity is expected to fall into the single digits Monday, meaning it’ll be very dry, Hoxsie added.

More importantly are the winds, which were projected to be 20-30 mph Monday, with gusts up to 40 mph, according to Hoxsie.

“That’s really the key issue,” she added. “Tuesday is still going to be gusty, but the strongest winds are more like 15-20 mph.”

While critical fire weather conditions are likely on Monday, hot, dry and breezy conditions are expected to continue through Friday, with temperatures remaining in the triple digits through most of the week.

“Most of the week looks warm, with the hottest day at 101 (degrees) on Wednesday,” Hoxsie said.

NWS officials also warned residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, especially older adults and young children, while people with underlying health conditions, athletes and outdoor workers should also take extra precautions.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, avoid excessive outdoor work and wear proper clothing when outside, also ensuring that children and pets are not left in hot cars.