15 Success Coach Bismarck Ebiweh on How to Flourish Amidst COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to struggle with motivation and achieving happiness. Leading companies like Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) are encouraging employees to work from home, while laying major emphasis on their mental and emotional well-being during this difficult time. Bismarck Ebiweh is a success coach and author who has been helping people work through the pandemic’s challenges. Here are his five insights that can help people achieve their dreams and flourish during the quarantine.

Bismarck Ebiweh

Q: In your opinion, what is one of the greatest challenges that people face during the pandemic, and how do they resolve it?

One of the hardest parts of quarantine is not being able to see friends and family in-person. “Just because you can’t see someone physically doesn’t mean you can’t get support from them,” Ebiweh said. “Schedule regular video chats or phone calls to stay in touch. It will make you feel more connected.” Ebiweh emphasized that we have technology at our disposal along with a plethora of ways to stay connected with people across the globe, stay informed about current affairs, and spend time constructively.

Q: Working from home has become a rising trend, and several people are having trouble coping with it. Any advice?

We end up spending way too much time hunched over our phones or working tirelessly on laptops. This is both physically and mentally draining. Logging off your computer and going for a walk or even taking a lunch break can be difficult when you’re working from home. You feel the pressure to work 24/7 and always be responding to emails. “Take the same breaks you would at your office. You might even want to take more for your mental health. Reward yourself for a job well-done.” Ebiweh firmly believes that working from home should be done while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Q: With prolonged lockdowns and quarantines in effect, people tend to get restless. How should one deal with this?

“Cabin fever is real,” Bismarck Ebiweh said. “Schedule some time each day to go outside and exercise. Nature is healing.” Whether you want to walk, jog, or do yoga in your backyard, any time out in the sun is productive. If you take adequate precautions and avoid interacting with too many people, getting some fresh air, both literally and metaphorically, would be ideal. If you can’t step out, exercise at home, spend time with your family, play with the kids, or occupy yourself with the things that really matter.

Q: The pandemic has put socializing on ice, and with it, dating seems to be suffering too. Please share your insights on the subject?

I happen to be an expert on the subject. I’ve posted several videos on my YouTube channel. I have authored “Cracking the Dating Code: A solution for the frustrated man. “I don’t think you need to stop dating because of the pandemic,” he said. “It might look a little different, and a lot of people may need to be in long-distance relationships, but it’s still very doable.” Maintaining healthy relationships at a time like this is essential, whether it’s your family, friends, spouses, or otherwise.

Q: What is the secret to flourishing amidst the pandemic?

Your attitude can really dictate how you feel during the pandemic. “If you start feeling down or depressed, look at what you’ve been doing for the last few hours. Maybe looking at negative posts online or spending all your time in front of the TV is making your outlook on life worse.” Try to be resilient and optimistic as often as possible, but know that it’s normal for your mood to dip sometimes. Approaching a situation with a positive mindset can transform your perspective, the way you deal with challenges, and your life in general. The pandemic is hard on everyone. However, it is possible to thrive as long as you’re willing to make some changes in your life.