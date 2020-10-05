Big rig engulfed in flames sparks small fire in brush in Castaic

Fire officials received reports of a big rig on fire, pulled over on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Lake Hughes exit around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to L.A.!County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Michael Pittman.

Units arriving on the scene found the tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames with fire spreading into brush on the downward slope of the nearby embankment, Pittman said.

The fire grew to around a quarter-acre in size before firefighters were able to knock it down at around 7:15 p.m.

Passing traffic slowed to a halt due to the firefighting efforts.

Firefighters remained on the scene until around 9 p.m., according to Pittman.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident, fire officials said.