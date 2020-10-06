Bow-Wows & Meows celebrates 20th anniversary with virtual adoption weekend

News release

Dogs, cats, education, training, contests and fun are planned throughout the weekend of Oct. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as Bow-Wows & Meows invites everyone to join them in their first ever virtual event on their Facebook page.

“This is not quite how we had envisioned celebrating the 20th anniversary of Bow-Wows & Meows,” said Yvonne Hanson, founder of Bow-Wows & Meows, “but we have all had to make sacrifices and adjustments due to the challenges of COVID-19. We remain committed to our cause of celebrating pets, encouraging animal awareness and promoting pet adoption, and what better way to do that but give as many adoptable dogs and cats their moment to shine, their moment to find their forever home.”

Discounted adoption fees of just $30 will be offered when you adopt an L.A. County shelter dog or cat showcased during this weekend event. Every county shelter pet comes spayed or neutered, microchipped and immunized. There will be some rescue organizations participating as well, also with special adoption fee discounts.

“To spice things up a bit, we have added education, training tips, special messages, contests, informationals and lots more,” said Hanson “Our goal is to create a fun and unique virtual event that provides increased exposure to the countless animals that are looking for their forever home. We hope to leave people feeling more informed, inspired and maybe even with a new family member… or two.”

“Adoption is the most humane way to bring home a new pet and it is the most cost-effective, too,” said Hanson. “Families often speak of a very special bond that develops with their adopted pet and many claim it to be one of the greatest things they have done.”

To participate in the Bow-Wows & Meows Virtual Adoption Weekend, meet at the Bow-Wows & Meows Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BWMPetFair) and get ready for a landslide of posts every few minutes throughout the day.

For more information visit www.BowWowsAndMeows.org or email [email protected]