CHP investigating fatal crash on Highway 126

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 126, near Val Verde, where one person was killed Sunday evening.

CHP officers first responded to the crash on the westbound side of Highway 126, west of the L.A. County line, after receiving reports of a vehicle off the roadway and on its roof, according to Officer Ryan Ayers, a public information officer at the CHP-Moorpark area office.

The vehicle was heading westbound on Highway 126 at an unknown speed when just after 8 p.m., for reasons yet to be determined, the driver, a 27-year-old from Woodland Hills, allowed the vehicle to drift into the right shoulder, where it collided with a drainage culvert, overturning and landing on its roof, Ayers added.

Once they arrived on the scene, CHP officers found the vehicle, a gray Ford sedan, fully involved in flames, per CHP reports.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was extricated from the vehicle, and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Westbound lanes of Highway 126 remained closed for approximately four hours as CHP conducted its investigation, with traffic diverted around the incident through the center median.

No arrests were made, and the involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is still yet to be determined, as the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Any potential witnesses who have not already given their statements to an investigating officer can contact the CHP Moorpark office at 805-553-0800.