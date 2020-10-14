City encourages community to participate in Great ShakeOut

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday it will participate in a virtual earthquake drill to practice how to properly drop, cover and hold on during an earthquake as part of The Great California ShakeOut on Thursday.

The annual statewide event, typically held at city facilities, is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. and will offer an opportunity for the community to review emergency preparedness plans and supplies, according to a city news release.

The community is encouraged to evaluate emergency preparedness plans and practice the following drop, cover and hold-on steps at home in the event of an earthquake:

· Move only as far as necessary to reach a safe place. Take cover under a sturdy desk or table, and hold onto it firmly.

· Be prepared to move with the shaking.

· Hold the position until the ground stops shaking and it is safe to move.

· Do not go to a doorway for safety — injury can occur from swinging doors.

For more earthquake safety and preparedness tips or to learn how to participate in The Great California ShakeOut, visit ShakeOut.org. For more information on the city’s participation in the program, contact Management Analyst Rebecca Widdison at 661-284-1407 or [email protected]