COC reports first COVID-19 case on campus

College of the Canyons released a statement Monday reporting a member of the COC community tested positive for COVID-19 and was last on the Valencia campus Oct. 7.

This is the first case at the school since a limited number of courses returned to campus for in-person instruction for fall semester. The college didn’t report in the release whether it was a faculty member or student who became infected.

“The affected individual was last on the Valencia campus Wednesday, Oct. 7,” the statement read. “Consistent with its COVID-19 response protocols, the college undertook contact tracing and notified students and employees who were in the area or who may have interacted with the affected individual when the person was last on campus.”

COC officials added the notified students and employees were told to quarantine for 14 days.

Since the beginning of fall semester, the college offers in-person lab sessions for courses such as welding, emergency medical technician, nursing, culinary arts, construction technology, automotive technology, medical lab technician, and land surveying.

All students and instructors undergo temperature checks before continuing to lab sessions and are required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, according to the statement.

Officials added the areas where the infected person passed were thoroughly disinfected after being routinely cleaned.

Both Valencia and Canyon County campuses remain closed to the public.