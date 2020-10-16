COC to hold virtual STEM summit

College of the Canyons has partnered with the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium to host the annual Green STEM Summit virtually Oct. 24.

The summit is aimed to encourage middle school, high school and college-aged students to look into careers within environmental science, technology, engineering and math by featuring 80 professionals within those fields and offering speed-mentoring.

“This is our sixth annual Green STEM Summit with a focus on careers in environmental sustainability,” Jason Oliver, SCEEC member and chair of the college’s architecture and interior design program, said in a news release. “This is a fantastic opportunity for students looking to explore STEM fields and careers.”

The summit is divided into six tracks, which can be attended via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The six tracks include engineering and technology, advanced manufacturing, natural and physical sciences, environmental art, ethics and design, biomimicry and biotechnology, and a special segment dedicated to STEM opportunities.

Professionals partaking in speed mentoring will do so in 15-minute intervals and will give attendees their background information, their current research being worked on and a Q&A segment for students.

A research video contest will be available for students to enter for a chance to win prizes. To qualify, students must create a research video centered around using STEM to solve sustainability issues. Research topics can include climate change, air and water quality, recyclable materials, biodiversity, sustainable foods, the Santa Clara watershed or other environmental STEM topics.

A total of 15 awards will be given out and more information will be made available during the summit and through COC’s website.

To register for the event or to get more information, visit https://bit.ly/3dwPL1s