Community | Education in brief

2 SCV students among Huskers named to spring deans’ list

Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the deans’ list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year, including two Santa Clarita Valley students:

Kolby Venger, of Santa Clarita, a senior studying history in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Joseph James Ballentine, of Valencia, a senior studying software engineering in the College of Engineering.

Qualification for the deans’ list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours, which varied by college during the spring semester.

Two SCV students graduate from Emerson College

Emerson College awarded 959 undergraduate degrees for the Class of 2020 in May, including two Santa Clarita Valley students:

Davis Ender, of Valencia, who received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies: sports communication.

Madison McCullough, of Stevenson Ranch, who received a bachelor’s degree in media arts production.

The college in Boston launched an Emerson 2020 Celebration website to honor graduates’ achievements with more than 800 submissions from students, families, alumni, faculty and staff, which includes photos, videos, audio submissions and text.

Video submissions include well wishes from well-known alumni and celebrities in the entertainment industry, including actors Jennifer Coolidge and Henry Winkler; comedians Jay Leno, Bill Burr and Steven Wright; screenwriter Adele Lim; actress Chrystee Pharris; and producer Kevin Bright.

Based in Boston, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College has approximately 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries.

Justin Morreale named to dean’s list at SDSU

Justin Morreale, of Stevenson Ranch, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list for San Diego State University with a 3.67 grade-point average. Morreale is in the College of Engineering and graduated from West Ranch High School in 2019. He is now in his sophomore year.