COVID-19 grant deadline approaching for L.A. County businesses

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

A second round of funding has been announced for businesses in Los Angeles County who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The Small Business Revitalization Grant II Program will provide eligible businesses with $30,000 for working capital to continue operations, employee payroll, adaptive business practices needed to stay open, and payment of past business expenses.

“It is our hope that by expanding the geographic eligibility for this second round of finding, we will help a greater number of businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic” said Emilio Salas, acting executive director of L.A. County Development Authority, in a prepared statement.

To be eligible, a business must meet the definition of a small business as defined in California Government Code 14837 and has been allowed to reopen by the state, but ordered to remain closed by the L.A. County Health Office Order as of Sept. 4.

The target industries include breweries and wineries with no kitchen, miniature golf parks, batting cage facilities, kart racing centers and tanning salons.

Applications for the program must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

Applications will be processed on a first-come first-served basis starting with businesses in LA County. Once all applications on the county have been processed, the LACDA will then begin to process applications for businesses in the city of Los Angeles.

Required documents include COVID-19 Grant Agreement, COVID-19 Statement of Impact, 2018 or 2019 Tax Returns, Business License, Brewery License 23 (if applicable), Wineries – Type 2 (if applicable), IRS Forms 940 or 941 or payroll documentation to verify employee size, and organizational documents such as articles of incorporation and bylaws, operating agreement, fictitious business statement, or other documentation that identifies business principles.

Businesses that have already received assistance from other Los Angeles County or City of Los Angeles CARES Act or COVID-funded programs, will not be eligible for this program.

To apply for COVID relief funding, visit revitalizationgrant.lacdc.org and watch the step-by-step application tutorial. For additional questions on the grant program, email [email protected] or call (626) 943-3833.